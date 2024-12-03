Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 5,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 848,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

CLMT stock opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.90. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLMT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLMT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Jennifer Straumins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,388,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,589,812.11. This trade represents a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. now owns 6,891,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,606,000 after purchasing an additional 193,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 67,689 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 46.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $898,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 54,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calumet, Inc manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Montana/Renewables; and Performance brands segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.