Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Position Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,631,580 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 984,879 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.99% of Ameren worth $230,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 15,484 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,632,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 57,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,682,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $598,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,171 shares in the company, valued at $18,906,507.65. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ameren from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.78.

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.16. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $95.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 63.06%.

About Ameren



Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

