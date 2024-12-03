Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 4,404 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXST. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 117.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,175 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total transaction of $532,828.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,412.86. This trade represents a 25.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $2,328,836.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,694 shares in the company, valued at $128,380,774.32. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,423 shares of company stock worth $7,916,739 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXST opened at $173.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.38 and a fifty-two week high of $191.86.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NXST. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.50.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

