Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Tanger by 1,412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tanger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Tanger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger by 44.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Tanger by 418.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SKT opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.88. Tanger Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average of $30.50.

Tanger ( NYSE:SKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.31). Tanger had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanger Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

In other Tanger news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $108,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,179.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKT. Bank of America upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Compass Point raised their price target on Tanger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tanger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

