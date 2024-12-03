Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $909,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 115.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 81,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,557,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $61.40 and a one year high of $72.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.39.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

