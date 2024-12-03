Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Drops By 5.6%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 207,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 554,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

ESGE stock opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.47.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

