Fmr LLC Purchases 387,736 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,396,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 387,736 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 15.00% of Sally Beauty worth $208,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth $535,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $771,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 141.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 262,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 153,707 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 120.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 100,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $559,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SBH. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Shares of SBH opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.20. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.88 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Scott C. Sherman sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $195,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,825.19. The trade was a 24.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $62,479.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,433.05. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Further Reading

