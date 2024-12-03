Short Interest in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Rises By 7.5%

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,600 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 302,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $123.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.34. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Duluth by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 858,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 142.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 134,520 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Duluth by 288.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 77,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

