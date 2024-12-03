LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Director Robert Bessler Sells 75,000 Shares

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bessler sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $565,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,424,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,330.38. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.24. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.25 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFST. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth $73,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Stories

