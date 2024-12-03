Short Interest in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Drops By 5.6%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 352,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $851.87 million, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $38.87.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.97 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BJRI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $82,342.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,068.40. This represents a 30.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Bradford Richmond bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,007. The trade was a 17.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 10.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 764.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

