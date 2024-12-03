LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.11% of LSI Industries worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,906,000 after buying an additional 14,559 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 446,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 50,624 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 38.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 94,564 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in LSI Industries by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, August 16th.

LSI Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LYTS opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. LSI Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $608.99 million, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

