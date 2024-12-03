Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 34,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $86.03 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.92 and a 1 year high of $93.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.69. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -98.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael Halstead sold 22,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $2,038,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.23.

Read Our Latest Report on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.