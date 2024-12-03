Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 199 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $489.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $469.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,726,367.25. The trade was a 37.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $780,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,819. This trade represents a 84.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,107. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDS. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.