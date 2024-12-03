Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HESM. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the third quarter worth about $71,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 487.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 7.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Hess Midstream news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 7,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $279,840.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,257.40. This represents a 11.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 12,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $444,268,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of HESM stock opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11. Hess Midstream LP has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $39.11.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.6846 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

