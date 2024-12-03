Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $943,000 Holdings in TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in TXO Partners were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in TXO Partners by 1,127.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,025,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,682,000 after buying an additional 942,295 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,032,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TXO Partners by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 70,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in TXO Partners by 89.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 70,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXO stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $720.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.11. TXO Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.06%.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

