Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 17,550 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in EQT were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EQT by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,348,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $752,487,000 after purchasing an additional 464,781 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the third quarter valued at about $562,494,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 2.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,084,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,952,000 after acquiring an additional 253,186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 28.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,013,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EQT by 19.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,224,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,243,000 after purchasing an additional 697,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $48.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EQT from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQT

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.