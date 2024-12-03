Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.16% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2,178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,230,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,523 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $840.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.46.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.16 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is presently 108.00%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company’s ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.