Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 435 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Leonardo DRS by 369.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 29,272 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Leonardo DRS by 46.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 196,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 62,042 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leonardo DRS Trading Down 0.9 %

DRS opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $812.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.44 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leonardo DRS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

