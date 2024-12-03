Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,443 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 125.3% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 20.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 44,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $139.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.64. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total value of $532,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

