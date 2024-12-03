Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Holdings Trimmed by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.03. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

