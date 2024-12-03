Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 61 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 888.9% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 32.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 2,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $350.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.81 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $331.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.50.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

