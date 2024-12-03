Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 14,635.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,855 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Fortive by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,359,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,271,000 after buying an additional 505,882 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 1,053.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 382,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after buying an additional 349,530 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,930,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 27.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,269,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after acquiring an additional 273,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $78.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $66.15 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. This represents a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,336.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,895 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,051. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FTV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

