Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 153.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,949 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Amcor were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 3,410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.94.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

