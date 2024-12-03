Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 917.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 59.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 695.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRDO shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -298.75 and a beta of 2.19. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.37.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, insider James Laufman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $627,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,485,333.76. The trade was a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $2,605,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,728,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,473,876.74. This trade represents a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,269,817 shares of company stock worth $41,789,636 in the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

