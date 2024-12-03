Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 904 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth about $481,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $966,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPK stock opened at $132.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.87. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $98.22 and a one year high of $134.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

