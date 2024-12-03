Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $924,000 Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 300.0% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 292.1% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $175.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.70. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.04 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23. The company has a market capitalization of $236.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

