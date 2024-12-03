Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,115 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $51,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 650.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MOD shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of MOD opened at $137.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.71. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $146.84.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.