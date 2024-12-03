Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Dell Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $125.83 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.56. The firm has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 184.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,962,112 shares of company stock worth $2,114,595,059 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.06.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

