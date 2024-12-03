Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sony Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Sony Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 423.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 82.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

SONY opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33.

SONY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

