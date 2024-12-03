Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 5,270 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,090 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 25.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,701,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,283,000 after purchasing an additional 342,201 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after buying an additional 215,860 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,443,000 after acquiring an additional 186,680 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,405,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 14.3% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 737,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after acquiring an additional 92,438 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of INDB opened at $72.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.94.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $250.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on INDB. StockNews.com cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James raised Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Independent Bank from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

