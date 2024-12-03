Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.2% during the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $122.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $126.14.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

