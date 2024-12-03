Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 4,388 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 36.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,808,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,194,840,000 after acquiring an additional 124,257 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,251,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,469,199,000 after purchasing an additional 165,631 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,968,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,147,000 after purchasing an additional 323,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,835,000 after buying an additional 1,585,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,686,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,431,000 after buying an additional 60,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of KKR stock opened at $159.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $163.68. The stock has a market cap of $141.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 14.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.14.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

