Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 202 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 55.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 16.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 29.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $150,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $905,187.04. The trade was a 14.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $108.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.40. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.89 and a 52-week high of $111.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.99.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $531.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.08 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.