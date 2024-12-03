Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 639 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 14,394.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 393,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,353,000 after purchasing an additional 390,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 40.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 923,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,663,000 after acquiring an additional 267,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,444,000 after acquiring an additional 267,013 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at about $19,878,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,960,000 after purchasing an additional 235,106 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWK opened at $89.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of -65.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.83. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -239.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

