45,401 Shares in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,560 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 7.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,966,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,443,000 after buying an additional 215,879 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,271,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,581,000 after acquiring an additional 101,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,757,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,452,000 after acquiring an additional 117,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,406,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,973,000 after acquiring an additional 458,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UE stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $112.26 million for the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 59.23% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, CFO Mark Langer sold 93,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $2,214,684.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,183.12. This represents a 72.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

