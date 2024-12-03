Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 728 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Repligen were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Repligen by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen stock opened at $150.46 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $211.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.27. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.64, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $154.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,328,540.80. This represents a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

