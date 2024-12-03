Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of DGRO opened at $64.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $65.08.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

