Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $448.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $429.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.39. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $360.70 and a 1-year high of $451.28.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

