Glenmede Trust Co. NA Invests $844,000 in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 67,170.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 155,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after buying an additional 155,163 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,572,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 173,823.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 120,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 119,938 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2,548.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 65,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,230,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,118,000 after purchasing an additional 54,143 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

ESGV opened at $107.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.22.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

