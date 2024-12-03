Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 71.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RL. Cfra set a $171.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.90.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL opened at $233.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $127.68 and a 1 year high of $237.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.46.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.