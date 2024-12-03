CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,613 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 152,878 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 78,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,052,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,630,000 after acquiring an additional 124,529 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $908,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,898,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,863,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CNP opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.27. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

