Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 524 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. This trade represents a 24.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

