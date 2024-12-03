Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 21.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Henry Schein by 18.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 14.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,577,950. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. This represents a 22.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.88. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

