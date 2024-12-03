Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) COO Sells $1,061,086.70 in Stock

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) COO Mark B. Rourke sold 32,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $1,061,086.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,959.70. This represents a 10.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Schneider National Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Schneider National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National during the third quarter worth $109,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

