Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Director Brett T. Agee Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) Director Brett T. Agee sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,222,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,898,380.40. The trade was a 4.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Brett T. Agee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 21st, Brett T. Agee sold 61,905 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,031,956.35.
Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.49.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.
Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 60.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 24.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.
Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.
