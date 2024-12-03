Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.32, for a total transaction of $2,100,815.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,117,122.56. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.73, for a total transaction of $2,080,230.04.

On Monday, November 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $1,901,082.12.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total value of $1,782,974.84.

On Friday, November 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $1,770,178.56.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $1,530,466.88.

On Monday, October 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total transaction of $1,499,310.72.

On Friday, October 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total transaction of $1,508,133.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,674.88.

On Monday, October 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $1,527,446.64.

On Friday, October 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $1,527,287.68.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $265.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.92 and a beta of 0.71. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $269.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Atlassian by 2,175.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 23,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

