Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $14,556,000. GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 51,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 7,988.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.64.

NYSE:TT opened at $414.61 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $226.18 and a one year high of $422.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $93.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

