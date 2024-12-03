3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in 3M by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in 3M by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM opened at $132.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.43. The stock has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $75.40 and a 1-year high of $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

