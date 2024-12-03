Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 1,205 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Inari Medical by 164.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Inari Medical by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Inari Medical by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Inari Medical from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Inari Medical

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $1,833,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 643,296 shares in the company, valued at $29,482,255.68. This trade represents a 5.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,265,500. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,990,990 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.