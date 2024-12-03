Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 43.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBIX opened at $125.89 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $110.95 and a one year high of $157.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.35.

Several research firms have commented on NBIX. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

